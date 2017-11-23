Azerbaijan, Benelux countries sign agreement on visa exemption for holders of service passports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The governments of Azerbaijan and Benelux countries have signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of service passports as part of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium.

The agreement was signed by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium Fuad Isgandarov, Dutch Ambassador to Belgium Maryem van den Heuvel, permanent representative of Belgium to the European Union François Roux, and permanent representative of Luxembourg to the European Union Georges Friden at the Benelux General Secretariat in Brussels, AzerTag reports.

The signing of the document will enable thousands of service passport holders in Azerbaijan to travel to these countries without having visas.

