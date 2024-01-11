Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports by 5.3% in 2023

Azerbaijan has increased its gas exports by 5.3% last year, the country’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

“11.8 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 9.5 bcm to Türkiye, and 2.5 bcm to Georgia,” Minister Shahbazov said.  

“During this period, TANAP supplied  Türkiye with 5.6 bcm of gas,” he added.

