Azerbaijan boosts gas exports by 5.3% in 2023
- 11 Jan 2024 09:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192255
- Economics
Azerbaijan has increased its gas exports by 5.3% last year, the country’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.
“11.8 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 9.5 bcm to Türkiye, and 2.5 bcm to Georgia,” Minister Shahbazov said.
“During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 5.6 bcm of gas,” he added.