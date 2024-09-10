Azerbaijan boosts green energy production

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first seven months of 2024, Azerbaijan’s total electricity production reached 16,269.0 million kWh.

During the reporting period, electricity production at TPPs amounted to 13 863.7 million kWh, at HPPs to 1867.3 million kWh, and on other sources to 538.0 million kWh, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.33.3 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 352.0 million kWh at SPPs, and 152.7 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant. Thus, the production of electricity on green energy sources for the same period last year (1327.7 million kWh) nearly increased by 1077.6 million kWh and amounted 2405.3 million kWh.During the reporting period, electricity generation made up 14 323.0 mln kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (12590.6 mln kWh at TPPs, 1732.4 mln kWh at HPPs), 277.7 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (116.7 mln kWh at TPPs, 124.2 mln kWh at HPPs, 36.8 mln kWh at SPP), 25.1 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 1643.2 mln kWh on Independent PPs).In January-July 2024, electricity exports were 522.1 mln kWh while imports were 112.4 mln kWh.It should be noted that the electricity generation in the republic in July this year amounted to 2711.2 million kWh. During the month, the imports of the electricity production amounted to 16.9 million kWh, exports to 78.9 million kWh.

News.Az