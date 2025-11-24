Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye to lead global GIA climate effort

The COP presidencies troika — Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Türkiye — will lead the Global Implementation Accelerator (GIA) initiative, which was adopted following the COP30 climate conference in Belém, Brazil, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Anna-Kaisa Itkonen announced in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing local media.

She noted that the GIA is one of the key processes emerging from COP30. “The EU has a clear path toward climate neutrality by 2050. Therefore, depending on how the troika advances work within the GIA framework, we are ready and willing to support this effort,” Itkonen said.

Itkonen added that COP30 has concluded and delegations have already begun working on the next steps of the climate agenda. “Most delegations and negotiators have already started considering what specific measures they will propose. This also applies to the European Commission,” she stated.

The Global Implementation Accelerator aims to identify universal measures to combat climate change across different regions of the world. Its priorities include reducing methane emissions, expanding renewable energy sources, and promoting clean technologies.