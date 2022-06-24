Azerbaijan-BSTDB business forum kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) business forum has got underway in Baku.

The event is attended by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev, President of the BSTDB Dmitry Pankin, and other officials, News.Az reports.

The 24th Annual Meeting of the BSTDB was held yesterday and attended by representative directors of the Bank's member countries - Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkiye, Greece, and Ukraine.

News.Az