Azerbaijan: Bus tickets to liberated territories for February to go on sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tickets for regular bus trips to the liberated territories in February, organized by the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will go on sale on 26 January 2023 at 15:00, News.Az reports.

Passengers can buy tickets for the established routes online on the portal www.yolumuzqarabaga.az. To buy a ticket, citizens must enter their ID document details into the system. Each ticket can be used only by a citizen identified by an ID card. Once a ticket has been purchased, it cannot be transferred to another person.

It should be noted that the first regular bus routes to the liberated territories were launched on 24 January 2022. To date, a total of 506 trips have been made.

News.Az