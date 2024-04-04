Azerbaijan, CA party nations review aviation security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second meeting of the coordination group on aviation security, with the participation of permanent representatives of the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as a representative of Moldova as an observer, is being held in Almaty on April 4–5, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

The meeting addresses topics concerning the preparedness for the ICAO aviation security audit of the coordination group's member countries as well as the harmonization of aviation security legislation.

Furthermore, the methods of implementing safety culture and the practice of evaluating civil aircraft operators and airports by aviation authorities in surrounding countries are explored.

The delegates were also told of the Kazakhstani side's plan to create the EurAsian Civil Aviation Conference.

The coordination group's work is another step toward promoting relationships and cooperation among participating countries' aviation administrations, as well as improving the civil aviation protection system from acts of unlawful interference as part of the implementation of the ICAO Global Aviation Security Plan thereof.

The Aviation Security Coordination Group was established in 2022 and aims to achieve the key priorities of the ICAO Global Aviation Security Plan and the quality implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.





