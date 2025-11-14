Azerbaijan calls for stronger Turkic cooperation to protect regional transport routes

Speaking on Friday at an international conference in the Azerbaijani city of Khankandi on the role of special services in securing international transport lines, Naghiyev highlighted the growing number of threats to global stability and their impact on transport and communications infrastructure. He noted that Turkic states sit at the crossroads of key international transport networks, News.Az reports, citing the State Security Service.

Naghiyev said that protecting transport routes requires continuously strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations, mobilizing joint efforts, and increasing the exchange of information.

He also detailed the broader responsibilities of special services in safeguarding international transport and communication lines, including countering terrorism, transnational organized crime, smuggling, and other security challenges.

After delivering President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the conference, Naghiyev stressed that certain “destructive circles” are attempting to impede the implementation of the Zangezur corridor — a planned transport link connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave and a key component of the Middle Corridor stretching from the Far East to Europe. These attempts, he said, underscore the need for reliable security throughout the corridor.

The conference was attended by the heads of relevant security services from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, along with a representative from Hungary participating as an honorary guest.

The event continued with speeches, discussions, and concluded with the signing of the plenary session’s final document.