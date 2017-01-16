+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan can attract millions of tourists within a year.

To this end, it is simply necessary to hold respective works, prepare new programs, propose new routes and services.

According to Milli.Az, the due statement came from adviser to the chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association Muzaffar Agakerimov.

He said huge work has been done in Azerbaijan for development of tourism:

"Creation of the tourism infrastructure, construction of hotels, termination of licenses, shift to simplified visa regime, issuance of ASAN visa, etc, create conditions for tourism developmemt.

"We all know well from which countries the tourists mainly come to Azerbaijan. These are Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and Arab countries. The tourism flow from Belarus is expected to grow further. But we should not stop, but try to attract tourists from Asian countries.

"All the same, we must not forget the traditional countries of Europe and gain inctrease in the number of European tourists. Our tourism companies also should not forget Baltic states. We should not forget that many tourists from these countries visited Azerbaijan, mainly for medicinal goals, in the Soviet times."

