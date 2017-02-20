+ ↺ − 16 px

Folk belief has it that the universe is made up of four elements - water, air, fire and earth.

Today Azerbaijan celebrates Water Tuesday (Su chershenbesi).

According to Oxu.Az, the end of winter and the advent of spring is celebrated in Azerbaijan and many other Eastern countries as a Novruz holiday.

People start celebrating Novruz a month before the holiday.

So, since ancient times Novruz Tuesdays are considered sacred. Each of the next four weeks, or rather four Tuesdays (chershenbe), dedicated to one of the four elements and called accordingly.

The four Tuesdays are called Su Chershenbesi (Water Tuesday), Od Chershenbesi (Fire Tuesday), Torpaq Chershenbesi (Earth Tuesday), and Hava or Akhir Chershenbe (Wind or Last Tuesday).

Thus, according to popular belief, the water purifies on the first Tuesday, and all the still water stirs. On the second Tuesday fire and wind awaken the nature. On the fourth Tuesday trees begin to blossom and the spring comes.

News.Az

News.Az