Azerbaijan chairs BSEC Foreign Ministers Council meeting

The meeting featured discussions on the implementation of existing initiatives and new projects within BSEC across various sectors, the outcomes of the organization’s sectoral Working Groups, the development of BSEC-European Union relations, and the advancement of the organization’s economic agenda, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Considering the special role of cooperation with BSEC’s related bodies, current interactions were reviewed, and future opportunities to strengthen collaboration were discussed.

Speeches by heads of delegations from member states addressed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the BSEC region, with relevant decisions, recommendations, and resolutions adopted by the Council of Ministers.

Member states and the BSEC Secretary General expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its active, inclusive, and effective coordination and advancement of the organization’s activities over the past six months under the motto “Strengthening Connectivity, Driving Growth.” At the conclusion of the meeting, the chairmanship of the organization was handed over to Bulgaria for the next six months.

During Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, consistent and targeted efforts were made within the BSEC framework to deepen regional economic cooperation and promote integration in transport, energy, digitalization, and trade. Azerbaijan also chaired the BSEC Business Council and the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly (PABSEC), placing special emphasis on strengthening cooperation among relevant institutions of member states within these formats.