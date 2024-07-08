Azerbaijan, China accelerate transit cargo transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first five months of 2024, transit cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and China grew by 31.6 per cent to amount to 178,000 tonnes.

This was announced by Yusif Abdullayev, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), at the SCO Demonstration Zone - Logistics and Trade Promotion Conference in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.He stressed that railway transportation between Azerbaijan and China increased by 93 per cent in the first half of 2024. “On July 3, Azerbaijan and China signed a joint declaration on the establishment of strategic partnership. This document includes international cooperation in economy, trade, culture and tourism. Both countries support this activity,” Abdullayev added.

