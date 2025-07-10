Azerbaijan, China agree to boost BTK railway potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China are set to enhance cooperation in developing international transport corridors and cargo operations.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC (ADY) and the “China State Railway Group” Corporation not only adds new momentum to Baku–Beijing relations but is also considered a significant step toward ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across Eurasia, News.Az reports, citing ADY.

The document particularly highlights enhancing the capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway line. The two companies agreed to develop transport connections along the BTK route, which provides access to Türkiye and onward to Europe. Through this line, the movement of goods from Chinese manufacturers to European markets via Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye will be further accelerated.

Additionally, the sides agreed to deepen cooperation in the joint development of railway and port infrastructure, the expansion of container transportation across the Caspian Sea, increasing the number of daily block trains, and achieving the transit of up to 10 trains per day.

In this light, BTK is transforming into a high-capacity strategic transport artery connecting East and West.

In 2023–2024, ADY modernized the Georgian section of the BTK railway line, which is a key segment of the Middle Corridor. This marks an important step toward boosting Azerbaijan’s transit potential and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

News.Az