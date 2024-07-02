Azerbaijan, China agree to boost cargo transportation along Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has signed a memorandum with China to boost the volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.

The document was signed at a meeting with a delegation of the government of the Chinese province of Jiangsu at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), News.Az reports citing the railway operator’s press service.The memorandum will also contribute to the development of bilateral relations in the field of railway transport.The parties also discussed attracting new cargo to the Middle Corridor, prospects for the development of relations between the two countries, Chinese subsidies for transit traffic through Azerbaijan and other topical issues.The first block train from Jiangsu province departed for Azerbaijan on June 20 and will arrive in Baku in the coming days.

News.Az