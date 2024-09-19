Azerbaijan, China aim to boost cargo transportation through Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China aim to expand cooperation in railway transportation and logistics, as well as to boost cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Yang Bin, President of China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd. (CRCT), News.Az reports.They also exchanged views on CRCT’s joining to the "Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd" joint venture of railways of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia, announcing that this significant event will take place within the framework of the 8th Silk Road International Exposition (SRIE), to be held in Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on September 19-20.The Chinese delegation emphasized that by joining to the Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd, the China Railway Container Transport Corp would contribute to boosting cargo turnover along the Middle Corridor.Additionally, Baku will host discussions on the establishment of the new "Eurasian Transport Route" International Association at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Railways and with the participation of Chinese, Central Asian and European railway operators on September 19-20. The discussions will focus on the development of the southern wing of the Middle Corridor, as well as provision of efficient, fast and safe cargo transportation along the China-Central Asia-Europe route and vice versa.

News.Az