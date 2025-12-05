Azerbaijan, China discuss banking HR management

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China held talks on human resources management in the banking sector.

A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) visited the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Shanghai, News.Az reports, citing the CBA.

During bilateral meetings, the two sides exchanged information on HR management, competency and performance assessment processes, and their practical applications.

They also discussed training and development initiatives, along with other HR-related matters.

News.Az