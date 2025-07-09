Azerbaijan, Switzerland aim to expand cooperation in banking sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov held a meeting with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Martin Schlegel.

During the meeting held as part of the first working visit of the Swiss National Bank’s chairman to Azerbaijan, the sides held a broad exchange of views on developments in the global economy and financial markets, News.Az reports, citing the CBA.

They also exchanged views on medium-term priorities for monetary policy and financial stability digital initiatives aimed at the development of the financial sector.

The sides hailed the current state of partnership between the countries and discussed opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the institutions.

News.Az