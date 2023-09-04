Azerbaijan, China discuss possible projects in 4IR technologies application

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with China’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Guobin, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospective projects in the application of the fourth industrial revolution technologies and digitalization of economy.

“During the meeting with Xin Guobin, China’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology, we discussed the development of economic relations between our countries, industrial production, as well as cooperation opportunities and prospective projects in the application of the fourth industrial revolution technologies and digitalization of economy,” Minister Jabbarov said on X (formerly known as X).

