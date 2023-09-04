Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, China discuss possible projects in 4IR technologies application

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, China discuss possible projects in 4IR technologies application

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with China’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Guobin, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospective projects in the application of the fourth industrial revolution technologies and digitalization of economy.

“During the meeting with Xin Guobin, China’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology, we discussed the development of economic relations between our countries, industrial production, as well as cooperation opportunities and prospective projects in the application of the fourth industrial revolution technologies and digitalization of economy,” Minister Jabbarov said on X (formerly known as X).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      