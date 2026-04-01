Tesla braces for Q1 delivery decline as EV demand slows

The company, led by Elon Musk, is set to release its delivery figures before markets open on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha estimate deliveries of around 368,900 vehicles for the January–March period—down 11.8% from the December quarter but up 9.6% year-on-year.

A separate average of 23 analyst estimates compiled by Tesla puts the figure slightly lower at 365,645 units. Demand has been pressured by stronger competition in Europe and China, along with the planned expiration of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit in the United States in September.

While Wall Street forecasts still indicate modest growth for the year, sentiment has weakened in recent months, with some analysts now predicting a potential decline. According to Visible Alpha, Tesla is expected to deliver about 1.7 million vehicles this year, rising to 1.84 million by 2027.

At the same time, Tesla is expanding its focus beyond electric vehicles, investing in areas such as solar energy, humanoid robots, and autonomous robotaxis as future growth drivers.