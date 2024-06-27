Azerbaijan, China explore prospects for application of energy storage systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received a delegation led by Zhu Bon, General Manager for Eurasia, representing China Southern Power Grid Company and Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, information was given on the green capacities to be integrated into the existing electric power grid within the current decade as part of the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources in our country.The presentation of the other party, which includes proposals on battery-type and hydropower-based energy storage systems, was heard. The specific features of both technologies were considered and the joint application of storage systems with wind and solar plants in Azerbaijan was discussed.

News.Az