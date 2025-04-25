Azerbaijan, China explore prospects for judicial cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Justice of Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court Inam Karimov visited Hangzhou, China, where he held discussions on strengthening judicial cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit, Inam Karimov met bilaterally with Zhang Jun, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Karimov shared detailed insights into the judicial and legal reforms underway in Azerbaijan and emphasized the significance of mutual exchange of experience in the judicial sector.

Karimov also participated in the 20th meeting of chief justices of supreme courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of the meeting in fostering long-term legal cooperation between the friendly nations.

He pointed out that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is undertaking progressive reforms in its judicial and legal systems. As a result, numerous amendments have been introduced in the country’s legislation.

Addressing the theme "Legal Applications of Artificial Intelligence," Karimov discussed the broad opportunities AI presents for legal systems, such as reducing workload and enhancing access to justice.

The discussions culminated in the signing of a joint statement by the chief justices of the SCO member states, committing to uphold the rule of law, protect human rights and freedoms, and further strengthen mutual cooperation.

News.Az