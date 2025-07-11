Azerbaijan, China forge key civil aviation partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Elmin Mammadov met with a delegation led by the Deputy Director General of the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The parties emphasized the importance of cooperation in the development of air connectivity, joint participation in inspections conducted as part of oversight activities for experience sharing, organizing training programs, and advancing civil aviation infrastructure.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China and the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan signed a document outlining cooperation across various areas of civil aviation, including air connectivity, aviation infrastructure, sustainable aviation, flight safety, and aviation security.

This meeting marked the first official engagement between state institutions of the two countries following the signing of the “Joint Declaration on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China” by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Xi Jinping on April 23, 2025.

News.Az