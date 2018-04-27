Azerbaijan, China ink document on military assistance

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on an official visit in Beijing at the invitation of Colonel General Wei Fenghe, Chinese defense minister, member of the State Council of China, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement April 27.

Following the official welcome ceremony for the Azerbaijani defense minister in the Ministry of National Defense of China, a meeting of the defense ministers of the two countries was held April 27, Trend reports.

Fenghe noted that despite the remoteness of China and Azerbaijan from the geographical point of view, the two countries have friendly relations since the ancient times. He also stressed the important role of the historical Silk Road in the creation of these relations. Speaking about the diplomatic relations between the two countries established 26 years ago, the Chinese minister added that over the past period the cooperation between the two countries in various fields has expanded and mutual trust has strengthened sufficiently.

Fenghe noted with satisfaction the creation of new opportunities for cooperation between China and Azerbaijan as part of the 'One Belt One Road Initiative' and the huge support of Azerbaijan for this strategy.

Touching upon the cooperation of the two countries in the military sphere, Fenghe noted great potential in this direction.

Fenghe reminded that China’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed, adding that China, as before, supports the conflict’s settlement in accordance with the norms and principles of international law within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stressed that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China have deep roots. These relations form the basis of modern relations between the two countries, Hasanov said.

Comprehensive cooperation with China is one of the top priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, he noted.

Highlighting great merits of the great leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the creation and deepening of mutual trust in the Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, Hasanov noted that these friendly relations under the leadership of the head of state, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev entered a new stage of development and were brought to high level of cooperation.

The visits of heads and officials of two states have acquired regular nature, Hasanov said.

This, in turn, is a huge contribution to strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation, he noted.

Touching upon the military and political situation in the South Caucasus, Colonel General Hasanov noted that Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan for more than 25 years poses a serious threat not only to Azerbaijan, but also to peace and security in the entire region.

He expressed gratitude to his Chinese counterpart for his country’s support of Azerbaijan’s fair position in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The defense minister stressed that Azerbaijan also respects China’s "One Belt One Road Initiative", supports this concept and recognizes organizations representing China on the international arena.

During the meeting, which took place in a friendly atmosphere and in the conditions of mutual trust, the sides discussed prospects of development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, a document on military assistance was signed between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the Ministry of National Defense of China.

