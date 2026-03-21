Drone attack kills two in Zaporizhzhia

Photo: Photo: aftermath of the house attack in Zaporizhzhia (Ivan Fedorov)

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A deadly overnight drone strike has hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, leaving two people dead and two children injured after a private home was completely destroyed.

Local officials say the attack targeted a civilian property, turning it into rubble within moments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to regional authorities, a Russian drone struck a house in the city, killing a man and a woman at the scene.

Two girls, aged 11 and 15, were also injured in the blast. Doctors say their lives are not in danger, but they remain under medical care.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration, confirmed that the number of casualties increased following the attack, with children among the victims.

Images released by officials show the scale of destruction, with the house completely flattened by the strike.

Debris and wreckage cover the area, highlighting the impact on civilian infrastructure in the region.

The strike is part of a broader wave of drone and missile attacks affecting multiple regions.

Recent incidents include:

A drone attack on an evacuation team in the Donetsk region, causing casualties

Strikes on port infrastructure in the Odesa region, damaging grain vessels

The latest attack underscores the continued risks faced by civilians as the conflict persists, with residential areas increasingly caught in the crossfire.

Authorities continue to warn of further drone threats, urging residents to remain alert as air raid alerts remain frequent.

News.Az