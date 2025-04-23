Azerbaijan, China ink visa-free travel agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China on Wednesday signed an agreement on visa-free travel.

The “Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China” was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, News.Az reports.

On Wednesday, Beijing hosted a ceremony for the signing of documents between Azerbaijan and China with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping.

News.Az