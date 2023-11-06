Azerbaijan-China intergovernmental trade and economic cooperation commission holds another meeting
06 Nov 2023
The 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission is underway in Shanghai, China, News.Az reports.
The Azerbaijani delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Chinese delegation by Vice Minister for Commerce, co-chairman of the Commission Ling Ji.
Heads of various institutions of both countries are participating in the meeting.