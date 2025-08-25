Azerbaijan, China mull regional co-op opportunities in industrial, agricultural fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) hosted a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Zhao Hongbin, Deputy Director General of the Liaoning Provincial Foreign Affairs Office.

The Chinese delegation was briefed on the agency's activities, News.Az reports, citing AZPROMO.

They also discussed possible regional cooperation opportunities in the fields of industry and agriculture with Liaoning Province.

Deputy Director-General Zhao Hongbin provided insight into the Liaoning Province, noting that China is keen on expanding economic relations with Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on the events set to be held in Azerbaijan and Liaoning Province.

Additionally, the sides emphasized that mutual engagement can make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations, particularly in the area of investment partnership.

News.Az