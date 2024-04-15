Azerbaijan chooses Baku Stadium as COP29 venue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Stadium has been chosen as the venue for COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan, said Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of the COP29 Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer.

She made the remarks while speaking at the first press conference held at the COP29 Presidency headquarters on Monday, News.Az reports.

Jarchalova emphasized that Azerbaijan has already hosted a variety of international events, but in terms of scale and number of participants COP29 will be the largest event hosted by the country.

She said that Baku Stadium has been chosen as the venue for the conference.

“This decision took into account the advice of the UN (UNFCCC) and the experience of previous conferences of the parties. The venue's infrastructure has already proved efficient and sustainable at large-scale events,” she added.

Jarchalova stressed that the Blue and Green Zones for COP29 will fit neatly on the stadium territory, and a plan for the venue is being drawn up in coordination with the UN organizing team to reduce to a minimum the negative impact on the environment.

According to her, additional buildings will be set up around the stadium itself so that all the plenary sessions of the conference can be held in a single space.

News.Az