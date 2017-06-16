Azerbaijan, Colombia FMs mull bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Colombia Maria Angela Holguin June 16 in Baku, said a message from Azerbaijan’s For

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Colombia had a meeting and reviewed the current status of the bilateral relations and expressed their satisfaction with the positive developments in their political dialogue, Trend reports.

The ministers noted the importance of mutual visits to foster the ties of friendship and cooperation between Colombia and Azerbaijan, and in this regard, gladly recalled the official visit of Minister Holguin to Azerbaijan on July 8, 2013 and the recent official visit of Minister Mammadyarov to Colombia on June 29-30, 2017.

In this regard, the ministers emphasized that exchange of permanent diplomatic presence in both countries has provided additional impetus to furthering bilateral cooperation.

The ministers reiterated their mutual respect and support to each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders. They also emphasized the inadmissibility of the use of force for the acquisition of territory.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated the people of Colombia for the peaceful settlement of long-lasting conflict in the country and hoped that the Peace Agreement would bring opportunity for a sustainable reconciliation and development in Colombia.

Minister Holguin expressed the importance to abide by the purposes, principles and provisions of the UN Charter, the rules of international law and the UN resolutions adopted both at the Security Council and at the General Assembly, all aimed at a peaceful and negotiated resolution regarding the situation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The ministers emphasized the wide range of opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, trade, education, tourism, agriculture, energy, logistics, investment and humanitarian sectors. In education, the exchange of students and scholars was particularly highlighted. Regarding the cooperation between the diplomatic training and education institutions of the two states, the ministers mentioned the importance of Spanish language courses organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia for the diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers mentioned that the current trade turnover does not reflect the potential of the two countries and shared a common position on boosting trade relations with the encouragement of direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries. Minister Holguin’s visit to the regions of Azerbaijan – Hajigabul, Kurdamir, Goychay, and Zagatala – had the purpose of strengthening bilateral cooperation to produce hazelnut and pomegranates, considering its future contribution as a productive project, important for Colombia’s peace building.

The ministers expressed assurance that “Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Colombia”, signed during the visit of Mammadyarov to Colombia in May this year, will boost cooperation in the field of culture and tourism. They also exchanged the views on further expansion of the legal base between the countries.

The ministers mentioned the special role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing bilateral cooperation and in this respect the activities of Azerbaijan-Colombia Parliamentary Friendship Group were commended. Minister Mammadyarov expressed his appreciation for the documents adopted by the Senate of Colombia, namely the resolution on “Illegal occupation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and document on the 25th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide.

The ministers also discussed issues on the international agenda and expressed their commitment to respect the norms and principles of international law at the base of an international order with peace and security.

News.Az

News.Az