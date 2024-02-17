Azerbaijan commemorates 32nd anniversary of massacre committed by Armenia in Garadaghli village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today marks the 32nd anniversary of the massacre committed by Armenian armed forces against civilians in the village of Garadaghli, Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district.

On February 15, 1992, Armenia’s armed units, backed by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, launched an attack on the Azerbaijani village of Garadaghli. After two-day fierce battles, Armenian forces occupied the village on February 17.

The village underwent complete destruction during the occupation, innocent unarmed people, including women and children, were murdered, tortured, and taken hostage. Nearly 80 of 117 villagers taken hostage were killed, and 6 went missing. According to eyewitnesses, 9 people were taken hostage.

Some witnesses said the Armenians shot 43 Azerbaijani hostages to death in an area 2 km away from Khankendi, and some were decapitated. The tragedy in Garadaghli is called the second Khojaly. Every tenth resident of the village was killed.

Garadaghli village is located 13 km west of the Khojavand district, on the outskirts of Khojavand-Khankendi highway. In 1988, after Armenian separatists unleashed the conflict in Karabakh, the tragedy in the village of Garadaghli began. The villagers selflessly defended every inch of their native land, dozens of villagers fell in an unequal battle with Armenian thugs armed to the teeth.

After local anti-terrorist measures conducted in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan regained control over the village.

News.Az