Six Azerbaijani youths killed in Georgia road accident

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Six young people from Azerbaijan have been killed in a tragic road accident in Georgia.

A BMW traveling at high speed crashed into a tree, News.Az reports, citing APA.

As a result of the accident, five of the six people in the car died. One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save their life. Three of the victims, including two brothers, were from the village of Birlik, while the others were from the Sagarejo region.

According to local media reports, another person injured in the accident later died in hospital.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the accident.

News.Az