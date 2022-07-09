Azerbaijan's MoD commissioned new headquarters building in the Khojavand region (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to the Khojavand region, attended the opening of the new headquarters building, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defence.

It was reported to the Minister of Defense that, there is a control center, a communication point, and other office premises, equipped with modern means of communication and information, in the new headquarters for the operational management of units during combat operations and ensuring interoperability with other types of troops.

The Minister was informed in detail about the complete equipping of all premises in the building with the necessary furniture and equipment for the organization of military activities.

Then the Defense Minister inspected a new two-story residential building for servicemen. During the familiarization with the new building, it was reported that all apartments have been completely renovated and equipped with the necessary communication lines. Conditions for effective recreation of servicemen have been created in accordance with modern standards.

Having positively assessed the work done, the Minister gave instructions to the relevant officials to further improve the service and living conditions of the servicemen.

Then Colonel General Z.Hasanov held an official meeting with the participation of the commanders and staff officers in the new headquarters building.

Congratulating the military personnel on the holiday of Gurban Bayram, the Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting analyzed the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and in the Karabakh economic zone. The Minister gave specific instructions to strengthen logistics and combat support of the units, improve service and combat activities of servicemen, as well as increase vigilance of the military personnel.

Speaking about the Cybersecurity Operations Center, the Defense Minister stressed the special importance of security measures in the field of information and communication technologies in the modern world during wartime and peacetime, as well as noted that the Azerbaijan Army applies the advanced experience of developed countries in ensuring cybersecurity.

Then reports on the activities of the recently established Operations Commando military units were heard and relevant instructions on paying special attention to the combat training of commandos were given.

The Defense Minister stressed the importance of further increasing combat and moral-psychological readiness, the discipline of servicemen, strengthening the protection of military facilities, paying special attention to the care and health of military personnel, as well as toughening control over compliance with safety rules.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov gave instructions on organizing the troops’ service in military units stationed in the liberated territories, and the work aimed at creating a new military infrastructure to further improve service, combat, social, and living conditions.

The Defense Minister instructed the relevant officials on the eve of the holiday of Gurban Bayram, as always, to pay special attention to the families of Shehids, who gave their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and warriors, who lost their health.

In the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service was presented with valuable gifts.

News.Az