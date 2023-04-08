Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the attention and care of President of Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the logistic support of the Azerbaijan Army is being further strengthened, and the military infrastructure meeting modern standards is being built, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry inspected military facilities recently commissioned in the liberated territories.

First, the defense minister got acquainted with the work carried out at the recently commissioned maintenance point.

It was reported that all conditions for carrying out current and medium repairs of auto and armored vehicles, as well as rocket and artillery weapons were created at the maintenance point. The point also has a warehouse for storing spare parts.

Then the leadership visited the Combined Warehouse Center and the recently commissioned Rocket and Artillery Weapons Warehouse.

Minister Hasanov, who got acquainted with the created infrastructure, was informed that all kinds of conditions were created in the warehouse to continuously supply the Azerbaijan Army Units deployed in the relevant direction with weapons and ammunition.

It was highlighted that the recently commissioned warehouse has conditions that meet modern standards for maintaining the quality of weapons and ammunition throughout their long-term storage in various climates.

The defense minister got acquainted with the capabilities of the Combined Warehouse Center and the recently commissioned military infrastructure, as well as gave instructions to the relevant officers on the uninterrupted provision of the units stationed in areas with a severe climatic conditions and difficult terrain, including the preservation of all types of supplies, such as food, clothing property, fuel, ammunition, spare parts for military equipment and other property.

News.Az