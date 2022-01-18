Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities are being carried out to increase combat readiness and improve the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in the country’s liberated territories, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov attended the opening of the modular infrastructure recently built in the Fuzuli district.

It was reported that all the necessary needs of the military personnel were met in the modular accommodation points built in combat positions. There are weapon rooms, canteens, kitchens, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facilities, as well as dormitories equipped with heating stoves in these points.

Generators were installed to provide the area with uninterrupted electricity. In addition, a car park, as well as sports area and mini-football field were built for the effective organization of servicemen’s leisure time. Landscaping work was carried out in the unit’s area and various types of trees were planted.

Lieutenant General N. Osmanov enquired about the combat and logistics of military personnel and wished them success in their service. The Deputy Minister also delivered the relevant instructions of the Minister of Defense to the personnel and presented valuable gifts to a group of distinguished servicemen.

In the end, the deputy minister attended the opening of a new headquarters building in the regional branch of the Defense Ministry's central food warehouse, where he got acquainted with the conditions created for conducting high-level military service, as well as the process of receiving, storing and distributing food to troops.

News.Az