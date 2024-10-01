Azerbaijan condemns attack on UAE envoy’s residence in Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates ambassador in Khartoum, Sudan.

“The attack on diplomatic premises is a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, that is unacceptable,” the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.“It is of utmost importance to uphold the inviolability of diplomatic premises based on international law,” it noted.On September 30, the UAE reported that a Sudanese military aircraft had targeted the diplomatic post, labelling it a “heinous attack.” The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “The UAE has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act.”The ministry characterized the assault as a “flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises,” noting that it resulted in extensive damage to the building. It further announced plans to lodge complaints with the League of Arab States, the African Union, and the United Nations.

News.Az