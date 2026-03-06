Azerbaijan condemns online disinformation about military mobilization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recently, it has been observed that a page on social media presenting itself as “Qəzetçi” has been systematically disseminating disinformation related to Azerbaijan.

This “resource,” whose main mission appears to be to create confusion in public opinion and to pollute our country’s information environment from abroad, has circulated false claims alleging that 150 doctors and paramedics have been mobilized for military service and sent to the Astara and Fuzuli districts located along the border with Iran, News.Az reports, citing MEDIA.

"We strongly condemn such information provocations and declare that such disruptive activities entail legal liability.

We call on all media outlets, journalists, and public activists to rely only on official sources in their activities and to refrain from sharing posts that may cause anxiety in society," said the agency.

