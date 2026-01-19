Azerbaijan condoles Spain over deadly train crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences following a deadly train collision in Spain.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic train collision in Córdoba, Spain, which claimed many lives and caused injuries,” the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Spain. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.

A high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming train on Sunday in southern Spain, killing at least 39 people and injuring dozens more, according to Spain’s transport minister.

The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. near Córdoba when the tail end of an evening train traveling from Malaga to Madrid, carrying around 300 passengers, jumped the tracks and struck a train coming from Madrid to Huelva with 200 passengers, according to rail operator Adif.

News.Az