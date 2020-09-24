Azerbaijan confirms 162 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 162 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

Some 133 virus infected people have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 39,686, with 37,255 recoveries and 581 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,850.

Over the past day, 7,618 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of tests to 1,080,873.

News.Az