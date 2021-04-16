Azerbaijan confirms 2,163 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,163 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 2,251 patients have recovered, and 32 others have died, the headquarters said.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 296,374, with 260,193 recoveries and 4,077 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 32,104.

Over the past day, 13,478 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,082,157.

