Azerbaijan confirms 2,392 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 2,392 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

As many as 1063 patients have recovered, and 24 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 268,714, with  240,870  recoveries and 3,648 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 24,196.

Over the past day, 15,585 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,916,745.


