Azerbaijan confirms 2,735 new coronavirus cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,735, reaching 89,898, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Saturday.

As many as 1,374 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,243. Twenty-eight coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,107.

The number of active cases stands at 26,548.

Over the past day, 16,220 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,592,280.

News.Az