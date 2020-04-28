Azerbaijan confirms 39 more coronavirus cases, 59 new recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 39 news cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

As many as 59 patients have recovered from the infection, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,717, with 1,221 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Some 474 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Fifteen of the infected are in severe and 22 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 132,640 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az

