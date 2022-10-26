Azerbaijan confirms 41 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 41 new COVID-19 cases, 63 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 823,064 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,806 of them have recovered, and 9,941 people have died. Currently, 317 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,104 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,311,644 tests have been conducted so far.

