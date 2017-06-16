Azerbaijan confirms its composition of joint commission with Israel
16 Jun 2017 15:38
22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on confirming Azerbaijan’s composition of the joint Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission.
Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov was appointed Azerbaijani co-chair of the joint intergovernmental commission, APA reports.
Foreign Ministry is to notify the Israeli state about Azerbaijan’s composition of the joint commission.
News.Az