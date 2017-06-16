Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms its composition of joint commission with Israel

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan confirms its composition of joint commission with Israel

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on confirming Azerbaijan’s composition of the joint Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission.

Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov was appointed Azerbaijani co-chair of the joint intergovernmental commission, APA reports. 

Foreign Ministry is to notify the Israeli state about Azerbaijan’s composition of the joint commission. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      