Azerbaijan confirms over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, 480 patients have recovered and ten patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

Up until now, 54,174 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 42,996 of them have recovered, and 718 people have died. Currently, 10,460 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,179 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, raising the total number of tests to 1,341,466.

News.Az