Azerbaijan, Congo discuss COP29 preparations

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met Tuesday with Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development and Congo Basin of the Republic of Congo Arlette Soudan-Nonault.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.


