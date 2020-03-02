Azerbaijan congratulates Iranian government on successful holding of parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan congratulates the Iranian government on the successful holding of parliamentary elections, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on March 2.

“We believe that close cooperation between the two countries will continue,” the spokesperson added.

The 11th parliamentary elections were held in Iran on Feb. 21, 2020. According to the statistics, 24.5 million out of 57.9 million Iranians, who were eligible to vote, used their suffrage in the elections.

