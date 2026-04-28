PSG vs Bayern: Champions League preview

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The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich feels more like a final than a last-four clash.

Two of Europe’s most in-form teams are set to meet in a blockbuster tie that promises goals, intensity, and elite-level talent on both sides. While only one can advance, fans are guaranteed a spectacle over two legs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

PSG head into the clash in dominant fashion. Under Luis Enrique, the Paris side have lost just once in their last nine matches, scoring 26 goals and conceding only five.

Their path to the semifinals has been ruthless, an 8–2 aggregate win over Chelsea followed by a commanding 4-0 victory against Liverpool.

Domestically, PSG are also cruising toward another Ligue 1 title, sitting comfortably at the top with only a few games remaining.

But Bayern Munich may be even more dangerous.

The German giants, led by Vincent Kompany, are unbeaten in 19 matches and have scored a staggering 32 goals in their last nine games. They’ve already wrapped up the Bundesliga title, underlining their dominance.

However, their defense has shown vulnerabilities—conceding 12 goals in that same run—which could prove costly against PSG’s firepower.

PSG boast one of the most exciting attacking units in Europe.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé leads the charge with 18 goals and 10 assists this season, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has added 17 goals and 11 assists.

Young talents Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué bring pace and creativity, while midfielders Vitinha and João Neves control the tempo.

At the back, captain Marquinhos anchors the defense, with Willian Pacho providing physical presence.

Bayern, meanwhile, are powered by one of the most lethal strikers in world football—Harry Kane, who has scored an incredible 56 goals in 50 matches this season.

Support comes from Luis Díaz and Michael Olise, both enjoying standout campaigns, while Jamal Musiala adds creativity after returning to fitness.

Defensively, questions remain around Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, while veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer—despite his experience—may not be as reliable as in his prime.

This tie is almost impossible to call.

With the first leg in Paris, PSG have a strong opportunity to take control early and exploit Bayern’s defensive weaknesses. Expect goals, high tempo, and moments of chaos.

In such a finely balanced clash, home advantage could make the difference—and PSG might just edge the first leg in what promises to be one of the most thrilling matchups of the season.

News.Az