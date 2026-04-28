Jokic's triple-double keeps Nuggets alive in Game 5

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Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets kept their playoff hopes alive with a convincing 125-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round series on Monday night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jokic recorded his 23rd career triple-double, placing him third on the all-time list behind Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

Despite the win, Denver still trails 3-2 in the series and must continue winning, with Game 6 set to take place on the road later this week. The victory followed a tense finish in Game 4 that capped a three-game losing streak for the Nuggets.

Denver carried momentum throughout the contest, taking a nine-point lead into halftime.

The Nuggets forced 14 turnovers in the first half and controlled the second quarter, maintaining their edge even as Minnesota knocked down nine three-pointers in the opening 24 minutes. Jokic added to the momentum with a deep three-pointer over Rudy Gobert just before the buzzer.

The advantage grew quickly after the break. Denver opened the third quarter with an 18-8 run, stretching the lead to 19 points. Minnesota struggled offensively, missing seven of its first 10 shots in the period, while the Nuggets continued to score efficiently. Contributions came across the roster, including a fast-break dunk by Spencer Jones that energized the home crowd at Ball Arena and prompted a timeout.

The Nuggets extended their control by closing the third quarter on a 12-6 run, highlighted by dunks from Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson. By the end of the period, Denver held a 22-point lead, while Minnesota had committed 20 turnovers.

The fourth quarter saw little change in the outcome. Although the Timberwolves mounted a late push to cut the deficit to 10 points, Denver maintained control and secured the win.

Julius Randle led Minnesota with 27 points and nine rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu added 18 points, and Jaden McDaniels contributed 13. The Timberwolves were without star Anthony Edwards, who is sidelined with a hyperextended knee and bone bruise, as well as starting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4.

Jokic finished with 27 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds to complete his triple-double. Jamal Murray added 24 points, while Jones contributed 20. Denver shot an efficient 57% from the field and managed the win without Aaron Gordon, who was ruled out before the game due to calf tightness.

News.Az