Azerbaijan considers increasing gas supplies to Serbia

Azerbaijan is exploring the possibility of increasing its natural gas supplies to Serbia, with ongoing discussions between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, News.Az reports.Minister Babayev recalled that Azerbaijan launched gas supplies to Serbia this year.“Over 26 million cubic meters of gas have already been delivered to this country as of yet. However, discussions are currently underway to increase the supply volumes. I hope that these opportunities will be implemented in the near future,” he added.

News.Az